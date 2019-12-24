Jones leads Packers past Vikings to clinch NFC North championship

MINNEAPOLIS – El Paso native and UTEP graduate Aaron Jones rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-10 on Monday night to clinch the NFC North Division championship.

Jones was electric in a monster second half by the Packers. With Green Bay trailing 10-9 in the third quarter, “Showtime” scampered 12 yards for his first touchdown of the evening, after which the Packers were successful on a two-point conversion to take a 17-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, Jones put the game on ice with six minute remaining, on a 56-yard touchdown run to give the Packers a two-score advantage. The touchdown was Jones’ 16th rushing score of the year, and 19th total touchdown of the season, both of which are tops in the NFL with one game remaining.

With the victory, the Packers moved to 12-3 and can get either the 1,2, or 3 seed in the NFC playoffs depending on multiple scenarios in week 17.

As for Jones, he enters the final week of the season with 984 rushing yards, meaning he needs just 16 more to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season for the first time in his career.

Green Bay will be at the Detroit Lions at 11 a.m. MT next Sunday in their regular season finale.