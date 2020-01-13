Jones helps lead Packers to NFC Championship Game

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones runs during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – Aaron Jones rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-23 in the NFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday night.

The Packers advanced to the NFC Championship Game, where they will travel to San Francisco to play the 49ers.

Playing in his first playoff game, the El Paso native and UTEP grad Jones was a key cog in Green Bay’s win. He rushed for 23 yards on the opening play of the game, which eventually led to the Packers scoring on their opening drive via a Davante Adams touchdown catch.

Jones really caught fire in the second quarter, scoring on a pair of one-yard touchdowns to give Green Bay a 21-3 halftime lead.

The Seahawks played catch-up for the entire second half, getting as close as five points, before the Packers were able to put the game away with under two minutes to play.

With the win, Jones will become the first El Paso native to play in an NFL conference championship game since Ray Mickens and Brian Young both did it in 2006, for the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, respectively.

Jones and the Packers will play for a trip to Super Bowl LIV on Jan. 19 at 4:45 p.m. MT on the road at Levi’s Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers.