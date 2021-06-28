Jones Brothers youth football camp returning to El Paso July 15

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It has been a busy start to the summer for Aaron and Alvin Jones Jr. and it’s about to get even busier. Their foundation, A&A All the Way, announced on Monday the return of the Jones Brothers Youth Skills Camp to El Paso on Thursday, July 15 at Burges High School.

This will be the fourth edition of the youth football camp after last year’s date was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aaron, who signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers this offseason, and Alvin, who is currently an NFL free agent, will welcome a wide range of campers this year. From third grade all the way up to seniors in high school, the one-day camp will teach the fundamentals of football, character-building, leadership, and sportsmanship skills. In past years, notable NFL players and UTEP alumni like Will Hernandez (New York Giants), Roy Robertson-Harris (Jacksonville Jaguars), and Nik Needham (Miami Dolphins) have made guest appearances.

The first session of camp will be for third grade through sixth grade from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The second session will include incoming seventh graders through high school seniors from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Limited space will be on a first-come, first-served basis and the foundation encourages those who are interested to sign up now.