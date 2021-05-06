Jones brothers to host charity softball game at SWUP to benefit A&A All the Way Foundation

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, and twin brother Alvin Jones Jr. announced the inaugural A&A All The Way Foundation Charity Softball Game on Thursday.

The game will be played on June 4 at Southwest University Park in downtown El Paso, the home of the El Paso Chihuahuas. A home run derby will kick off the events at 6:30 p.m., followed by the game.

“The El Paso community has shown our family so much love and support,” said Alvin Jones Jr. “We knew our foundation’s first softball game had to be here. It will help us further our mission to give back, especially to kids and military families.”

Mark your calendar! Our Charity Softball Game is Friday, June 4 at Southwest University Park in El Paso, TX! @Showtyme_33, @My_Tyme10 & their celebrity friends will play softball to benefit the A&A All The Way Foundation. Tickets on sale Friday, May 7 at 10AM MST. #AAAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/0xzPP16aNF — A&A All The Way Foundation (@AAAllTheWayFdn) May 6, 2021

It will be a star-studded event that night, featuring multiple current and former professional athletes, as well as members of the El Paso community, such as first responders, military veterans, and more.

In addition to the Jones brothers, former NFL quarterback Vince Young is scheduled to headline the event. NFL players Will Hernandez, Roy Robertson-Harris and Nik Needham, who played at UTEP with the Jones twins, will also be in attendance.

Allen Lazard and Dexter Williams, teammates of Aaron Jones in Green Bay, will also come to the Sun City, and former Chihuahuas star Cody Decker will participate as well. A full list of players for the game can be found here.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. MST on Friday, May 7 here. Proceeds will go towards the A&A All the Way Foundation’s mission to make a positive impact on the lives of children.