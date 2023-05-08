EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the sixth time in the last seven years, Aaron and Alvin Jones will be holding a youth football camp for their hometown of El Paso.

The former Burges and UTEP stars will welcome kids in 1st-12th grade to Burges High School on Friday, June 30, for the Jones Brothers Youth Football Skills Camp, which has been held every year since 2017, except for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Save the date! Jones brothers youth football skills camp is set for June 30th!

Registration opens May 11. 🏈



Learn more: https://t.co/eXoSAZHhq4#AAAllTheWay #YouthSkillsCamp pic.twitter.com/lz5AhvNIh4 — A&A All The Way Foundation (@AAAllTheWayFdn) May 8, 2023

The twins typically are joined by some current NFL players at their camp, including Miami Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, both of whom played with the Jones brothers at UTEP.

Green Bay Packers teammates of Aaron Jones have also been in attendance at the camp in recent years.

The camp will feature two sessions: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for 1st-6th graders and 2 p.m.-4 p.m. for 7th-12th graders. Registration for the camp is on the A&A All the Way Foundation website and will be on two separate days: May 11 at 9 a.m. and May 18 at 9 a.m. Spots are limited and expected to go quickly.

It’s part of a big weekend in El Paso for the twins. In addition to the camp, they’ll also host their second annual Jones Brothers Charity Softball Game on Thursday, June 29 at Southwest University Park.