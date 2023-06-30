EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Less than 24 hours removed from the A&A All The Way Foundation Charity Softball game at Southwest University Park on Thursday, brothers Aaron Jones and Alvin Jones Jr. returned to their old stomping grounds of Burges High School to host the sixth annual Jones Brothers Youth Football Skills Camp.

The camp continues to grow each and every year, so much so, this year, the Jones brothers brought over a good friend, 15-year NBA veteran, George Hill to host a basketball camp at Burges High School as well.

Today, 15-year NBA player George Hill is hosting a summer basketball camp at Burges High School. It’s been less than 24 hours since he played in the A&A All The Way Foundation Charity Softball game on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/e7CgGJIM2d — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) June 30, 2023

“I used to do a thing called ‘Ball on the Border Tour’ back in the day and this was one of the border towns that I never got an experience in and do a camp in,” Indiana Pacers guard George Hill said. “I told myself this year that I wanted to come out here and do one and luckily Aaron and Alvin were doing A&A All The Way Foundation stuff and I just asked if I could hop on board and help out the community of El Paso.”

“He [George Hill] put on the basketball camp for us today, so we had a little bit of both basketball and football going on at the same time. All free for the kids so it was super special.” Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones said.

Away from the gym and on the football field, the Jones brothers and some friends like Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, former Green Bay Packers cornerback, Davon House, and former UTEP wide receiver Rey Flores were just some big names to attend the camp and help out participants.

Out here at the Jones Brothers Youth Football Camp this morning at Burges. Here’s Aaron Jones and Jaguars DE Roy Robertson-Harris putting kids through some drills. pic.twitter.com/PtW9Q2ripD — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 30, 2023

“I like to bring these players in so these kids can see that its obtainable,” Aaron Jones said. “They are no different from me. If I made it from here, you could make it from here if that is what you want to do.”

“It just means a lot to us. If you can change one person’s life, that is fine with us. We did our job.” Alvin Jones Jr. said.

The camp also reminds Aaron Jones, who is entering his seventh year in the NFL with the Packers, why he continues to give back to the city of El Paso.

“It was the people here that were supporting me, pushing me, and motivating me,” Jones said. “El Paso is a special place. I throw up the 915 when I score. I want people to know where I am from. I represent it proudly and I say it loudly.”