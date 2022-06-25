EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Aaron and Alvin Jones held their fifth annual Jones Brothers Youth Skills Camp on Saturday at Burges High School, the twins’ alma mater.

Starting in 2017 after Aaron was drafted by the Green Bay Packers out of UTEP, the camp has been a hit ever since with hundreds of children signing up again this year. The camp held two different sessions on Saturday, one for elementary and middle school kids and one for high schoolers.

The @AAAllTheWayFdn dance off. Hard to say who won 😂 pic.twitter.com/h1yejGNHLW — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 25, 2022

“To me it’s very special. I wish I had it as an athlete coming up as a resource in the community. I want to be an open book and give the game right back to them. When you have people giving you advice, it’ll put you ahead,” said Aaron Jones.

The twins were joined by a bevy of NFL players like Eric Tomlinson, Nik Needham and Kylin Hill at the camp. Multiple current UTEP players also helped out with the camp, including Dennis Barnes, Deion Hankins and Justin Prince.

The camp was the brainchild of Alvin Jones Sr., the twins’ father who tragically passed away from COVID-19 in April, 2021. This year and every year moving forward, the camp is going to be held in his honor.

“I think he would be happy. This was all his idea and we ran with it. Every year we try to make it better and help kids out. You can’t ask for anything else,” said Alvin Jones Jr.

The camp was the second charity event put on by the brothers’ A&A All the Way Foundation. They hosted a charity softball game at Southwest University Park on Friday night.