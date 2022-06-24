EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun City is used to Aaron and Alvin Jones giving back to the community, but they’ve never done it like this before.

The twin football stars hosted the first A&A All the Way Foundation Charity Softball Game on Friday night at Southwest University Park in El Paso, with all bevy of celebrities in attendance from around the NBA, NFL, MLB and El Paso.

All of the proceeds from the event went to the brothers’ charity, which benefits military families and children in El Paso and Green Bay, Wisc., where Aaron plays for the Green Bay Packers.

The @AAAllTheWayFdn Charity All-Star Game is set to get underway. Kylin Hill leads off for Team Showtyme. pic.twitter.com/9Fy9q8OOv5 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 25, 2022

The game was two years in the making, after it was cancelled in the summer of 2021. Aaron Jones said he got the idea after playing in one of his Packers’ teammates charity softball games.

“We thought it would be a neat idea to do here and it’s something El Paso hasn’t had before. Just trying to get the community involved so that they can see some celebrities and bring some guys to El Paso,” Jones said.

The list of celebrities in attendance included former MLB players Omar Quintanilla and Cody Decker; Denver Nuggets guard Bryn Forbes; NFL players Dexter Williams, Eric Tomlinson, Jamaal Williams, Nik Needham, Deshon Elliott and Kylin Hill; and former NFL players with El Paso or UTEP ties, John Skelton and Quintin Demps.

The twins will host their annual Jones Brothers Football Camp on Saturday at their alma mater Burges High School.

“El Paso means a lot to us and any time we can give back it’s first priority. We’re glad to be here and have this event,” said Alvin Jones.