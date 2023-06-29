EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Aaron and Alvin Jones and a bevy of their famous friends that are in El Paso this week for the second annual A&A All the Way charity softball game made another special stop on Thursday.

The Green Bay Packers running back, his twin brother Alvin and multiple other NFL players paid a visit to patients at the El Paso Children’s Hospital. Joining the Jones Brothers were Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, former UTEP linebacker Kalaii Griffin and others.

The group passed out gifts, took pictures and signed autographs for patients at the hospital, putting smiles on their faces throughout the event.

“You affect people in a lot of different ways from your play on the field, to your actions and the things you do in the community. My brother and I look to continue to be a guiding light in this community,” Aaron Jones said.

More from the Jones Brothers’ hospital visit at El Paso Children’s today, giving out gifts to some of the patients. Many of the families were emotional when they would come in the rooms. These are always really cool events. pic.twitter.com/NXX7Gm8jKK — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 29, 2023

Meanwhile at the Providence Children’s Hospital, NBA veteran and Indiana Pacers guard George Hill paid a visit to patients as well, handing out game-worn jerseys and autographed basketballs.

Hill arrived in El Paso for the first time ever on Thursday, where he’ll be for a few events this weekend.

As part of the @AAAllTheWayFdn softball game tonight, @Pacers guard @George_Hill3 paid a visit to kids at the Children's Hospital of Providence in El Paso this afternoon and gave out game-worn jerseys. pic.twitter.com/jI9aLDBk86 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 29, 2023

“We get to play the game we love but these kids here watch us and are fans of us. We like to take time out of our schedules to come here for a few hours and brighten up their day. It means the world to me,” Hill said.

Hill is in town for the charity softball game and will also be hosting a basketball camp at Burges High School on Friday, running concurrently with the Jones Brothers’ youth football camp at Burges.