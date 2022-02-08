EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday morning, El Paso natives and twin brothers Aaron Jones, running back for the Green Bay Packers, and Alvin Jones Jr., linebacker for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, announced their inaugural A&A All The Way Foundation Charity Softball Game is on for this Spring.

“I’m excited to get back to El Paso and put this on for the community,” said Alvin Jones Jr. “It’s going to be fun to compete against my brother and our friends and see who takes the trophy home.”

The star-studded game will be held on Thursday, April 19, 2022 at Southwest University Park. Tickets will be available online starting at 10 a.m. MST on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Other athletes, including Green Bay Packers and UTEP players, and local community leaders will join the Jones brothers on the field to support this good cause.

The event will include a home run derby, silent auction, raffle and exclusive merchandise will be available for purchase. Gates open at 5:30 pm, the home run derby kicks off at 6:30 pm and the first pitch for the softball game is set for 7:30 pm.

Event proceeds will benefit the Jones brothers’ A&A All The Way Foundation, which supports children in El Paso and beyond through shoe drives, bike giveaways, free football camps and special experiences for military families.

In May 2021, the foundation originally announced that the Inaugural Charity Softball Game would take place on June 4, 2021. Due to a scheduling conflict with the Green Bay Packers offseason workout dates, the event had to be postponed.

To learn more and to purchase tickets beginning Feb. 10, visit aaalltheway.org

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store