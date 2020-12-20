Jones’ big night helps Packers push past Panthers, 24-16

GREEN BAY, WISC. – Aaron Jones rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown, as the Green Bay Packers held off a Carolina Panthers rally to win 24-16 on Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

Jones’ big night started early, with a 46-yard carry on the Packers’ first drive of the evening, which eventually ended in a touchdown pass by Aaron Rodgers to Robert Tonyan.

The El Paso native was consistent all night long, gaining 7.3 yards per carry on 20 attempts. Jones also caught 3 passes for 13 yards.

Aaron Jones finds the end zone for the Packers again.



It's not even halftime and Showtime is already over 100 yards on the ground. pic.twitter.com/ZvLGWlclS9 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 20, 2020

His touchdown came late in the second quarter on an 8-yard scamper. The Burges graduate went untouched off the left side, high-stepping into the end zone for the score.

Trailing 21-3 at the half, Carolina (4-10) mounted a spirited rally in the second half, getting within one score twice. However, the Packers always had an answer and Green Bay got a stop on the Panthers’ final drive of the game to end it.

With the win, Green Bay (11-3) remains in control of its own destiny for the top seed in the NFC Playoffs. If the Packers defeat the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears in weeks 16 and 17, respectively, they will assure themselves of the 1-seed.