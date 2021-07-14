Jennifer Han lands world title fight against Katie Taylor in England

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s Jennifer Han has been calling for a world title fight for years — she finally will get her shot.

DAZN announcing on Wednesday that Han (18-3-1, 1 KO), the IBF mandatory challenger, will fight Katie Taylor (18-0, 6 KOs) on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Leeds, England. The bout will take place at Headingley Stadium, an outdoor rugby and cricket venue that can house up to 21,000 fans. The fight will be the co-main event along with the eagerly awaited rematch between Josh Warrington and Mauricio Lara.

Taylor, who is the undisputed world lightweight champion, is ranked by ESPN as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. She will be defending her 18-fight unbeaten record against “El Paso’s Sweetheart.” Han, 38, is unbeaten in her last eight fights dating back to 2014 when she lost to Ji-Hye Woo.

Han, a six-time national amateur champion, will be vying for Taylor’s WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine titles. She won the vacant IBF featherweight world title in September of 2015, and went on to make four successful title defenses of the belt, most recently against Lizbeth Crespo in February 2018 at the Don Haskins Center. Han’s last fight came in February of 2020, a unanimous decision win against Jeri Sitzes inside the El Paso County Coliseum.

September’s bout will air exclusively on DAZN’s streaming service.