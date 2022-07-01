EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas superstar first baseman Ivan Melendez will attend the 2022 MLB Draft July 17-19 in Los Angeles, his family told KTSM on Friday.

An honor reserved for some of the best and most high-profile MLB prospects, Major League Baseball will fly Melendez and his family to LA so he can hear his name called in-person at the draft. The El Paso native is rated by MLB.com as the 99th-best overall prospect in the 2022 MLB Draft pool.

The 2022 MLB Draft will be held in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. Melendez and his family will be able to attend all of the events.

Melendez was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, but elected to return to Texas for the 2022 season. That proved to be a very smart decision as Melendez led all of college baseball in home runs (32) and RBI (94) and won the Golden Spikes Award as the best player in the entire nation, the first Longhorns player ever to do so.

Most importantly to Melendez, he led Texas back to the College World Series for the second year in a row.

A 2018 graduate of Coronado High School in El Paso, Melendez had just one Division I scholarship offer out of high school and instead elected to go to Odessa College. After two years in Odessa, Melendez played well enough to earn a scholarship to UT, where his tireless work ethic helped him turn into the best player in the country.

It’s still unclear what round Melendez will be taken in, but as a top-100 prospect, anywhere from the 2nd-4th rounds seems very possible. The 20-round 2022 MLB Draft can be seen on MLB Network and MLB.com.