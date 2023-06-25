EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The ‘Road to the Show’ for Ivan Melendez got off to an unexpected start.

A preseason hand injury led Melendez to missing the first five games of the Hillsboro Hops’ 2023 season and then a freak accident forced Melendez to miss several more games to start the year.

“It was something I could not control,” Melendez said. “It wasn’t like I planned to do that, or my body was prepared for it. It was just a freak thing.”

On Apr. 21, Melendez was hit in the face by a pitch during the Hops’ game against the Eugene Emeralds.

“Obviously, I’ve been hit by pitches in the ribs, legs, or somewhere else but never in the face,” Melendez said. “When it’s coming at you at 95 miles per hour, it is not a nice feeling.”

Melendez missed ten games and then returned to the field on May 3.

“Trying to bounce back from that was my biggest concern early in the year,” Melendez said. “You know, that’s our job, you have to stay healthy and stay on the field so you can perform. When you’re doing that, it’s a good feeling to see your success translate on the field.”

Since returning to action, Melendez has caught fire. In the months of May and June so far, Melendez is hitting .309 and has launched 14 home runs.

“Hitting is hard so you can’t get too ahead of yourself,” Melendez said. “You have to let them come to you and control what you can control at the plate.”

Melendez’s first full pro season in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ farm system is teaching him a lot and he’s looking forward to continuing to grow as a ball player.

“It’s been quite the experience. I am getting a taste of a little bit of everything. I’ve had some success, struggles, injuries, winning, losing so I am just enjoying all the experiences.” Melendez said.

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2022 second round draft pick tells KTSM he is aiming to finish the year at the Double-A level in the team’s farm system.

“Right now, I am just trying to move up the system day by day and have good weeks, hopefully try to finish the season in Double-A,” Melendez said. “Right now, I just see it day-by-day. I am just trying to tie good weeks together and I think when you look back at the season, you will look back and say that I did what I was trying to do.”