EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coronado graduate and former Texas Longhorns superstar Ivan Melendez officially signed his contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend.

Melendez was selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft, 43rd overall by Arizona back on July 17 after winning the 2022 Golden Spikes Award last month. The El Paso native led college baseball in home runs (32) and RBI (94), while leading the Longhorns to the College World Series for a second year in a row.

According to Baseball America, Melendez’s signing bonus with the Diamondbacks is for $1.4 million, about $400,000 less than the projected slot value of $1.8 million.

Melendez said on Sunday’s broadcast of the Diamondbacks game vs. the Washington Nationals that he would likely be sent to the Low-A Visalia Rawhide of the California League to begin his professional career.

A 2021 16th round pick of the Miami Marlins, Melendez bet on himself and returned to school in 2022, and it worked out very well for him. He’ll likely be in Arizona doing some housekeeping and getting ready to head to Visalia over the next few days.

The work to get to the Big Leagues is about to begin in earnest for El Rey.