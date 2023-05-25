EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 20 days after Isaiah Carr entered the NCAA transfer portal, the Las Cruces High School grad found a new home for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

On Thursday, Carr announced on Twitter his commitment to play at Denver University.

Onto the next chapter‼️ #committed pic.twitter.com/Semf7SzXPU — Isaiah Carr (@isaiahcarr24) May 25, 2023 Carr entered the portal after his freshman season at Grand Canyon, according to the website Verbal Commits.



Carr didn’t see much action for the Lopes in 2022-23, playing in just nine games and averaging 0.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Grand Canyon made a run to the NCAA Tournament in his freshman season.

The 7’0, 240-pound center was a part of three teams that played for state championships during his tenure at Las Cruces, winning the 2020 Class 5A title and losing in 2021 and 2022.

Denver University went 15-17 in the 2022-23 season. The Pioneers went 6-12 in Summit League play and were bounced out of the conference tournament in the first round.