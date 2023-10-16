EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Battle of I-10 is one of, if not the only, college football rivalries with not just one, but two, travelling trophies.

Almost every year since 1914, UTEP and New Mexico State have played the Battle of I-10. In the 100th edition of the rivalry in 2023, the Silver Spade and Mayor’s Cup are once again up for grabs. The Aggies (4-3, 2-1 Conference USA) and Miners (2-5, 1-2 CUSA) will square off once again on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Sun Bowl on ESPN2.

“It’s always a fun game to play. Whenever you have your rivalry game, it’s great,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said. “I think it’s great that it’s on national TV. I think that’s good exposure for both programs, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”

The trophies haven’t had to travel the last two years; UTEP beat their northern rivals 30-3 in 2021 at Aggie Memorial Stadium, then held off the Aggies 20-13 at the Sun Bowl in 2022. Overall, UTEP leads the heated series 59-38-2 and also has the longest winning streak, beating NMSU in eight straight games from 2009-2016.

The Aggies are the favorites this year, entering as three-point favorites according to the Las Vegas oddsmakers. But NMSU knows the game’s history, both recent and going way back. Head coach Jerry Kill said NMSU is itching to flip the script after their loss to UTEP last year.

“They’re hungry and I’m sure UTEP is hungry, but I know our kids,” Kill said. “You don’t like losing anyways, but you don’t want to listen to 45-50 minutes down the road, everybody talks about UTEP beating you. I’m sure UTEP feels the same way, but you get tired of hearing about it and I’m sure they’re tired of it and I understand.”

In an era of college athletics where rivalries are dying due to conference realignment, the Battle of I-10 is an anomaly. Now that the Aggies are in Conference USA, UTEP and New Mexico State are in the same conference for the first time since 1961 in the old Border Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

For 62 years, the game was a nonconference game, never losing its luster for either side. The proximity between the two programs certainly helped, but make no mistake: they don’t like each other.

“First and foremost, it makes sense for UTEP and New Mexico State to play. It’s a charter bus, there’s not much wear and tear in terms of travel, but it goes much deeper than that. It has to be one of the very best of the Group of Five rivalries,” said Jon Teicher, the Voice of the UTEP Miners for over 40 years. “For the first time in over 60 years, New Mexico State has to go through UTEP to win the conference and vice versa. At this point, I think the fans would boycott the two programs if they didn’t play on an annual basis. It’s just a special week.”

Conference standings will loom large on Wednesday night at the Sun Bowl; no longer are the two traveling trophies the only things at stake.