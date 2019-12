EL PASO, TEXAS – The UTEP men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the 2019-20 season on Tuesday at NM State. But the Miners still have the best record in Conference USA (5-1), and they’ll look to resume their winning ways on Saturday when they open a three-game homestand against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-6) at 7 p.m. in the Haskins Center.

“I’ve been saying this all along, we haven’t played our best basketball yet,” UTEP coach Rodney Terry said. “We’re a better shooting team than what we’ve shown to this point in the season. As our guards continue to get better and get better, then our team will get better and improve as well. This team has a high ceiling in terms of our growth and where we’re going to be able to go this year. We’re still learning what it takes to win, both on the road and at home.”