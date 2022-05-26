JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, FC Juarez introduced Hernán Cristante as the club’s new technical director and head coach.

Cristante will now take the reigns of a club that belonged to former FC Juarez head coach Ricardo Ferretti after eleven months.

Ferretti left FC Juarez, by mutual agreement with the club, after the 2021-2022 Liga MX season, where the club finished in the bottom of the table with a record of 3-2-12 and only collected 11 points.

This will be the third Liga MX club Cristante will manage in his coaching career. Cristante first started out with Coras Tepic in the Liga De Ascenso in 2016. Cristante was in charge less than six months after he agreed to then manage Toluca. After three seasons with Toluca, the Argentine left the club but then returned two years later. Cristante is coming to FC Juarez from Queretaro, a club where he only managed twelve games.

According to ESPN, Cristante’s contract is for one year.