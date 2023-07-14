EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Promotions to higher levels of the Minor Leagues did nothing to phase a pair of El Paso natives on Friday night.

Americas graduate Darell Hernaiz made his Triple-A debut for the Las Vegas Aviators and Coronado alumni Ivan Melendez debuted in Double-A for the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday, both players succeeding at the next level of their respective farm systems.

Melendez started at third base and batted fifth for Amarillo on Friday and did what fans of the 2022 Golden Spikes Award winner have come to expect: he hit a home run in his first Double-A game.

El Rey came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning and drilled a solo bomb to left field, his first with Amarillo and 19th overall in the Minor Leagues in 2023, after he set the High-A Hillsboro Hops single-season record with 18 dingers before getting called up.

🎶 THAT IS HOW I KNOW YOU GO ON 🎶



WELCOME TO AMARILLO, IVAN MELENDEZ pic.twitter.com/ZpIn00S122 — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) July 15, 2023

On the night, Melendez went 2-4 with the home run and a single to right field. He also made a sliding catch in foul territory in the third inning, showing off his glove in an 8-3 Sod Poodles loss to the Frisco RoughRiders. Drafted in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Melendez has risen up the MiLB ladder quickly and he proved on Friday that he can compete at the next level.

Meanwhile, Hernaiz wrapped up his whirlwind week with an RBI double in his first Triple-A at-bat on Friday night, in a 7-3 Las Vegas Aviators loss to the Reno Aces. Hernaiz went 1-4 on the evening with the RBI double, after getting called up to Triple-A after being second in the Texas League in hitting for the Double-A Midland Rock Hounds.

Ivan Melendez and now Darell Hernaiz!



The @AmericasBlazers alum smashes an RBI double to left in his Triple-A debut for the Las Vegas Aviators. Solid start for @Darellbaseball2. pic.twitter.com/Tsr3TDlpE6 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 15, 2023

Traded to the Oakland Athletics in the offseason from the Baltimore Orioles, Hernaiz batted fifth and played shortstop for the Aviators on Friday. Now just one step away from the Big Leagues, Hernaiz continues to show he’s got what it takes to make it, despite being just 21 years old.

Hernaiz had a long week to get to Triple A. He finished his last game with Midland last Sunday in Frisco, Texas, and came home to El Paso for the MLB All-Star Break. On Wednesday, Hernaiz was called up to Las Vegas, so he left El Paso to drive back to Midland to collect his belongings.

From there, Hernaiz flew to Las Vegas, arriving in time to play on Friday and secure his first Triple-A hit.

Hernaiz and Melendez played against each other growing up in El Paso and were District 1-6A rivals in high school. Now, their journeys to The Show are beginning to align as they both are within striking distance of their ultimate goals.