EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pair of former El Paso high school baseball rivals could soon become the next Sun City ballplayers to get the call to Major League Baseball.

Americas graduate Darell Hernaiz and Coronado alumni Ivan Melendez have become major storylines this summer, as they’ve torn their respective leagues apart in the last few weeks at the Minor League level.

Melendez’s reputation precedes him; the 2022 Golden Spikes Award winner at Texas, Melendez hit his 17th home run of the season for the High-A Hillsboro Hops on Wednesday night, in front of his parents who are visiting Melendez in Oregon this week.

That one's for mom and dad!



Ivan Melendez drills his 17th home run of the year for the Hops, with his parents in attendance tonight.

The 17 dingers are the most in a single-season in Hops history and El Rey has done it in just 55 games for Hillsboro this season. Melendez isn’t just mashing home runs; he’s also hitting .279 with 40 RBI, 17 doubles, a triple and 60 total hits.

That .279 average has happened for him even after his average dropped as low as .071 in early May, after a rash of injuries. Melendez has done almost all of his damage since that time, hitting all of his home runs and doubles and getting 39 of his 40 RBI since May 4. He also hit for the cycle on June 23.

Meanwhile, Hernaiz is having the best season of his professional career, but it’s been much quieter. The middle-infielder was traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Oakland Athletics in the offseason and it’s paid off in a big way for him.

In his first full season in Double-A with the Midland Rock Hounds, Hernaiz is hitting .328 with five home runs and 41 RBI, including a clutch ninth-inning ground rule double that sparked a huge Rock Hounds inning in a road win at the Frisco Rough Riders on Wednesday.

Darell Hernaiz with a clutch ground rule double tonight for the Double-A Midland Rock Hounds. Hernaiz is the second-leading hitter in the Texas League.

Hernaiz’s batting average currently ranks him second in the entire Texas League. Of his 86 hits, 18 of them have been doubles and he’s also sprinkled in three triples and six stolen bases. He’s also been solid in the field with a .961 fielding percentage.

Both players rank in the top 15 of their respective teams’ top prospects lists. Hernaiz is hoping to move up to Triple-A Las Vegas by the end of the season and Melendez is hoping the Arizona Diamondbacks franchise sees fit to move him up to Double-A Amarillo by season’s end.