EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pair of El Paso natives continued their hot streaks at their new levels of Minor League Baseball on Tuesday.

Coronado graduate Ivan Melendez was called up to the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles last week and hit home runs in each of his first two games with the Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate over the weekend. In his third game with Amarillo, Melendez out-did himself.

El Rey drilled two, two-run home runs in his third game in Double-A on Tuesday in a 10-7 win over the Wichita Wind Surge. The first came in the bottom of the second inning; the second was in the fifth and traveled 471 feet.

Ivan Melendez just hit his 2nd home run of the night and 4th in 3 games since getting called up to the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles. This one went 471 feet over the left field scoreboard.



Call him up to the Bigs, @Dbacks. pic.twitter.com/q3MLcFptD3 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 19, 2023

All told, Melendez was 2-3 on the night with the two home runs, four RBI and a walk. He homered in four of his first 10 Double-A at-bats.

Meanwhile, Americas graduate Darell Hernaiz has also been red-hot to begin his stay with the Oakland Athletics Triple-A squad, the Las Vegas Aviators.

Hernaiz recorded hits in each of his first three games in Triple-A over the weekend and continued his strong start on Tuesday.

Hernaiz was 2-5 with a two-RBI single in an 11-8 Aviators win over the Salt Lake Bees to extend his Triple-A hitting streak to four games. All told, Hernaiz is hitting .421 with a home run and seven RBI in his first four games in Triple-A. He also has multi-hit games in three of those contests.

Darell Hernaiz is red-hot to start his Triple-A career. The @AmericasBlazers product has a 4-game hitting streak in his first 4 outings with Las Vegas including this 2-RBI single tonight. He's got 3 multi-hit outings as well.



Call him up, @Athletics. pic.twitter.com/hIGJuipvxP — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 19, 2023

Dating back to his last few games in Double-A Midland, Hernaiz has a six-game hitting streak and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games.