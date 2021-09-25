Greater El Paso Football Showcase hosts charity golf tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -The Greater El Paso Football Showcase hosted its first charity golf tournament on Saturday morning at Underwood Golf Course.

36 teams, with over 140 total competitors were on hand to raise money for scholarships for high school athletes in El Paso. Put together by 9 Overtime’s Ed Stansbury and Rick Hernandez, the golf tournament featured some special guests.

Stansbury’s UCLA teammates, former NFL players Robert Thomas and Rodney Leisle were on hand to show their support and hit the links.

Really cool event today: golf tournament benefitting the @915Showcase put on by @estansbury & company. Former NFL players Robert Thomas (Rams/Packers/Raiders) and Rodney Leisle (Super Bowl XLIV champion with Saints) are in attendance, as are Mike Mendoza’s Bubba Watson Jordan 4s. pic.twitter.com/XdAxgct14P — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 25, 2021

“I’m so happy to have my NFL and UCLA brothers come into town,” said Stansbury. “We sold out. 36 teams, 144 players, we’re here at Underwood and we’re excited.”

“A lot of these athletes around here struggle to get to the next level and anything helps. This is a great thing with the scholarships to get the kids to the next level,” said Leisle.

The tournament raised over $40,000 for scholarships for students in the Sun City.