EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Anyone that followed LJ Martin’s high school career at Canutillo probably has similar feelings about his hot start at BYU as his high school coach, Scott Brooks.

Martin has burst on to the scene as a true freshman, earning the starting running back job just three games into his first season at BYU.

“Nothing surprises me about LJ, but we’re really proud of him,” Brooks said earlier this week. “The big thing is, he’s one of a kind. His work ethic, his maturity, but also he’s a really good football player.”

The moments Martin has already had just three games into his true freshman season at BYU speak volumes about who he is.

He’s even surprised himself with his rapid rise up the Cougars’ depth chart.

“I always dreamed of it and always expected it, but for it to actually happen has been surreal,” Martin said after BYU’s practice on Wednesday afternoon.

Martin broke out last weekend on the road in hostile territory at SEC foe Arkansas. In his first start, Martin carried 23 the ball times for 77 yards and scored his first two collegiate touchdowns to boost the Cougars to a 38-31 win and a 3-0 start.

Afterwards, once he’d had the chance to process the night, Martin said it felt pretty normal.

“It wasn’t much different from high school to be honest,” Martin said. “I was so in the moment, just so focused on the game, it was honestly less pressure than high school for me.”

BYU’s coaching staff has loved what it’s seen from Martin too, putting him in positions most freshmen don’t see this early in their careers.

“I thought he played much more mature than a true freshman. We’ve been bragging about how good he’s been,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitaki.

As the cougars open Big 12 play this Saturday on the road at Kansas, the pressure will build for Martin now as BYU’s leading rusher through three games (45 carries, 195 yards, 4.3 ypc). A lifetime of work has prepared him for the bright lights.

Martin routinely would show up to Canutillo practices hours early to do his own rigorous workouts, running the dirt hills around Lowenberg Stadium.

“He told me, ‘I’m going to play.’ He believed it and he worked,” Brooks said. “The guy was here in the summer at 6:30 in the morning. The day after graduation he was out here for three hours working out and that’s not something everybody would do.”

Martin said he acclimated to BYU’s intricate playbook faster than he thought he would, which has no doubt accelerated his move to the starting lineup.

Since midway through freshman year at Canutillo when he was moved up to the varsity, he’s grabbed the bull by the horns. Even at a Power Five program, it’s no different for him.

“I don’t even think about it honestly, I’m just trying to make the most of my opportunities and do whatever I can do to help the team win,” Martin said. “I just really enjoy being out here having fun and that’s what I’m focused on doing right now and it’s worked so far, just trying to have fun.”

Nothing he’s done so far is surprising, even as Martin continues to exceed expectations. LJ will look to lead BYU to a 4-0 start this Saturday in the Cougars’ first-ever Big 12 game on the road at Kansas at 1:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.