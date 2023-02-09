EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At halftime of Super bowl LVII on Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, pop star Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Halftime Show.

El Pasoans need no reminder of her beginnings; in 2006 at just 17 years old, Rihanna performed at halftime of the Sun Bowl between Missouri and Oregon State.

Since then, the nine-time Grammy winner has a claim to being the biggest pop star of the last two decades. She’ll play perhaps her biggest show ever on Sunday at Super Bowl LVII.

“Trying to fit a two-hour set into 13 minutes, you’re going to see on Sunday, from the time it starts it just never ends,” she said on Thursday.

Fortunately for Rihanna, she’s got experience with halftime shows and El Paso. 17 years ago, Rihanna was a teenage up-and-coming artist when she played the halftime show of the 2006 Sun Bowl.

She’s a big name now, but when Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas was asked about his interest in having her perform in 2006, he didn’t know what to think.

“I said, ‘Who’s that?'” Olivas said with a laugh on Thursday. “I don’t even know who sings my favorite songs, much less people that are past my generation. But I know who she is now.”

Rihanna’s first hit “Pon de Replay” had recently been released, so there was some intrigue in what she had to offer.

“When I’m looking for someone, I want someone who has a hook. Someone who’s not going to have the people wanting to leave their seats at halftime,” Olivas said.

With Rihanna, the Sun Bowl picked a winner. She played her memorable set, chatting with Olivas beforehand and posing for a now-famous photo.

Never forget that Rihanna went from the Sun Bowl to the Super Bowl. That’s the power of El Paso. pic.twitter.com/DJdlWb3uaB — Jorge Salgado | El Paso Photo | Video | Drone (@SalgadoPhoto_) February 8, 2023

“She was about as pleasant as anyone that we’ve ever met or ever had here,” Olivas said.

Months later, Rihanna won her first Grammy for the song “Umbrella,” and the rest is history. On Sunday, she’ll play the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in front of hundreds of millions of people. While she does it, Olivas and the Sun Bowl committee will always get to say they got her to perform first.

“The whole world watches the Super Bowl. It’s great to be able to say we had her here. We’ve been saying, ‘hey we got her started here,'” Olivas said.

The Chiefs and Eagles will kickoff Super Bowl LVII at 4:30 p.m. MT on Sunday in Phoenix.