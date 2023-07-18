EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The road A.J. Hotchkins has taken in his life’s journey is one less traveled.

Hotchkins was a college football star. He went from a JUCO star to a Division I talent during his college football career. First at the University of Oregon and for one year at UTEP, as a graduate transfer, where he led Conference USA in tackles in 2018.

After his playing days were over, Hotchkins served as a defensive assistant coach with the Miners. Unfortunately, Hotchkins was let go due to the university’s COVID-19 budget cuts.

The Portland, Oregon native then became a social media sensation. Hotchkins began posting fitness content on his TikTok account in Feb. 2021 and immediately became a star. Right now, Hotchkins’ TikTok account “fitwithjay_” has about 644,400 followers and close to 14 million likes.

“Looking back at my life, I have no regrets at all,” Hotchkins said. “I think that right now everything’s been built up to this moment and I’m extremely focused, determined, and ready to go.”

Hotchkins stepped off the football field and entered the world of combat sports to scratch his competitive itch after his playing days were over.

“When you get some of the highest-level athletes in the world in there competing when they lock the cage and it’s mano a mano, same weight, no excuses – I think it’s the best sport in the world.” Hotchkins said.

The Division I football athlete turned combat sports participant turned a newfound interest into a strong passion.

“I’ve been training combat sports now for two years. This time maybe last year, I started to pick it up. I was doing a ton of jiu jitsu and then I started dabbling into MMA [Mixed Martial Arts] maybe like seven to eight months ago.” Hotchkins said.

Former @UTEPFB star A.J. Hotchkins (@AJHOTCHKINS) began his amateur MMA career earlier this year. He's set to have his third amateur bout and biggest one yet when he fights on the @LFAfighting 164 prelims at Southwest University Park on Aug. 4



Full story tonight at 10 on @KTSMtv pic.twitter.com/JQLh9l5Jm3 — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) July 19, 2023

“When he first started, he couldn’t throw a punch to save his life,” Carlos Pacheco, Hotchkins striking head coach, said. “It was just hard to get him to a stay technical, but now he’s a completely different person. His jujitsu, his wrestling, he’s just a guy who works hard.”

On August 4th, Hotchkins is set to have his third career amateur MMA bout in the span of six months. Hotchkins will take on Sebastian Renteria in a middleweight (185 lbs.) fight during the LFA 164 prelims at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas.

Former UTEP football player and current MMA fighter AJ Hotchkins has been officially added to the LFA 164 bout on the UFC Fight Pass.



Hotchkins (middleweight) will fight at Southwest University Park on Friday, August 4.



Congrats @AJHOTCHKINS! @600espnelpaso pic.twitter.com/ThNGmSkk4v — Adrian Broaddus (@AdrianBroaddus) July 14, 2023

Hotchkins (1-1-0) started his amateur MMA career earlier this year. He suffered a second-round submission loss to James Romero at FightWorld 28 in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 11, 2023. Hotchkins bounced back and grabbed a victory the same style he lost his amateur MMA debut against Thomas Smith at Rage in the Cage 4 in Phoenix, Arizona on May 12.

“For me a fight is a fight, and I’m going in there prepared to do just that, regardless of the promotion,” Hotchkins said. “August 4th will be a day for me to go out there and showcase my abilities to everybody that hasn’t seen them.”

LFA 164: Mazo vs. Lavado takes place Friday, August 4th at the Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas. The main event will feature a women’s flyweight title fight between former LFA champion Sabina “Colombian Queen” Mazo and ‘Dana White’s Contender Series’ alum Sandra “Peruvian Zombie” Lavado. The entire main card will be available worldwide on UFC FIGHT PASS® at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.