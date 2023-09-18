EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Franklin High School football star Beau Sparks was named the United Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday, after a big performance in Utah Techs’ 50-36 win over Northern Arizona over the weekend.

A true freshman, Sparks caught a career-high tying seven passes for 87 yards against the Lumberjacks on Saturday afternoon, as Utah Tech picked up its first win of the 2023 season.

https://x.com/uacfootball/status/1703846354479411538?s=20

The freshman wideout picked up 43 of those yards on his first reception of the day, which ultimately led to Brooksby’s first field goal less than two minutes into the game. He also hauled in a 21-yard catch to help set up a second quarter touchdown.

For the season, Sparks leads Utah Tech in receiving with 18 receptions for 251 yards and a touchdown. Sparsely-recruited out of high school, the speedster – he runs a 10.4 100-meter dash – has burst on to the scene in his first season for the Trail Blazers.

Sparks and Utah Tech will play on the road at Missouri State next week at 1 p.m. MT, then head to Colorado State on Sept. 30.