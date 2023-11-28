EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a fantastic freshman season at Utah Tech, Franklin High School graduate Beau Sparks was named to the FCS Football Central Freshman All-American Team.

The award recognized the best 49 freshmen players across the FCS level and Sparks earned the honor as a true freshman for the Trail Blazers.

Sparks caught a team-best 73 passes for 723 yards (second on the team) and reeled in a team-high seven touchdowns during his freshman campaign for a Utah Tech squad that finished 2-9 in 2023.

The former Franklin star had seven games of at least seven receptions and caught two touchdowns against FBS opponent Colorado State in September.

Sparks is also one of 22 finalists 2023 Jerry Rice Award, which is awarded annually to the national freshman player of the year at the NCAA Division I FCS level.

With Utah Tech parting ways with its head coach, Sparks is also potentially in a good position to move up to the FBS level in the NCAA transfer portal.

A speed demon, Sparks was rana 4.36 40-yard dash and also recorded a 10.4 100-meter time on the track last spring. In his high school career, Sparks had 159 career receptions for 2,738 yards and 38 touchdowns.