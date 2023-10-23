EL PASO, Texas – Utah Tech true freshman wide receiver Beau Sparks was honored by the UAC once again on Monday.

A freshman from Franklin High School, Sparks earned his second UAC Freshman of the Week award of the season after caught eight of Tracy’s passes for 92 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns last Saturday night, including his second TD catch from 19 yards out with just 31 seconds to play.

For Sparks, who last week was named to the 2023 Jerry Rice Award national watch list, it was his second two-touchdown outing in his last three games overall, and he has hauled in five of his team-leading six TD catches over this current stretch.

Utah Tech is returns to Greater Zion Stadium next Saturday as the Trailblazers celebrate Homecoming by hosting current UAC co-leader Eastern Kentucky. Kick-off is slated for 6 p.m. (MT).