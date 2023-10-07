ST. GEORGE, UTAH (KTSM) – Former Franklin High School football star Beau Sparks is making the most of his college football opportunity.

Lightly recruited out of Franklin, Sparks landed at Division I FCS school Utah Tech late in the recruiting process. As a true freshman in 2023, Sparks has exploded on the scene.

Ina 37-31 win over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday to help the Trail Blazers improve to 2-4 on the season, Sparks caught nine passes for 68 yards and a 19-yard touchdown, his fourth of the season to lead Utah Tech.

The score came on a fade route out of the slot to the corner of the end zone. Sparks fought off the defender and made a twisting catch for the score to give Utah Tech a 17-14 halftime lead.

Sparks now has 38 receptions (leads team) for 355 yards (second on team) and four scores for the Trail Blazers in 2023.

If his strong season continues, it’s possible that Sparks could spend the remainder of his college career at a bigger school than Utah Tech, if he chooses to enter the transfer portal and other programs take notice.

It’s not yet time for that, though; Sparks will look to help lead Utah Tech to its best season since transitioning to the FCS level.