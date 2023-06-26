EDMONTON (KTSM) – Former UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley was released by the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League on Monday, the team announced.

Locksley had been with the Elks as both a quarterback and a wide receiver since 2022, in between stints trying to make it in the NFL on tryouts with the Miami Dolphins.

The #Elks are releasing QB Kai Locksley. 🇨🇦 Tre Ford will be back on the active roster this week. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 26, 2023

Used mainly as a running threat by the Elks in 2023, Locksley played in Edmonton’s first three games of the season but did not attempt a pass. He lost a fumble in the Elks’ 43-31 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday.

In 2022, Locksley excelled as a short-yardage runner from the quarterback position for Edmonton, scoring seven touchdowns and running for 117 yards on 48 attempts. He was also 5-8 passing for 50 yards and caught 17 passes for 247 yards as a wide receiver for the Elks.

Wide receiver is where Locksley tried his hand for the Miami Dolphins. He caught five passes for 46 yards in a preseason game in 2021, but failed to make the Dolphins’ 53-man regular season roster.

His last season at UTEP was in 2019, where he spent two up-and-down seasons with the Miners after starting his college career at Texas, then going to the junior college ranks.