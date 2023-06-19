EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fans of UTEP and New Mexico State learned to love Souley Boum and Sir’Jabari Rice during their time in Borderland.

Boum starred for the Miners from 2019-2022 and was second in Conference USA in scoring in 2021-22 at 19.9 points per game, leading UTEP to its first postseason appearance in seven years. Rice, meanwhile, was an Aggies mainstay from 2018-2022, helping NMSU to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearance and a first round win over UConn in 2022.

They both exited the Borderland after the 2021-22 season. Boum went to Xavier, averaging over 16 points per game and earning 1st-Team All-Big East honors en route to a Sweet 16 appearance in 2022-23.

Rice went to Texas, averaging over 13 points per game in his lone season in the Big 12. Rice won Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year while helping the Longhorns to the Elite Eight.

With their college careers over, Boum and Rice have turned their focus to preparing for the 2023 NBA Draft, which is Thursday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Rice played well enough at the NBA G-League Combine to earn an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine in May and both players have spent the last few weeks working out with various teams.

Boum worked out for the Portland Trail Blazers over the weekend and help a workout with his hometown Golden State Warriors on June 8.

Rice posted on social media that he was in Brooklyn working out for the Nets on Monday and also had a workout with the Trail Blazers last week.

It’s unlikely that Boum or Rice will hear their names called in the first round; if they get drafted at all, it will likely be in the second round. However, their body of work in college will almost assuredly earn them invitations to NBA Summer League next month in Las Vegas.

All Boum and Rice need is one team to take a chance on them. Don’t be surprised to see them work their way to the NBA through the G-League, or even via an overseas professional league.

The 2023 NBA Draft will get underway on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Brooklyn, N.Y. The San Antonio Spurs have the first overall pick and will almost assuredly select 7’5 Frenchman, Victor Wembanyama with their top selection.