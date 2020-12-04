Former UTEP, Del Valle coach to serve as assistant for new El Paso arena team

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The West Texas Buccaneers will begin play in the American Arena League in the spring of 2021, and they’ll have a local legend on the sidelines.

Chuck Veliz, who served as an assistant coach at UTEP, as well as the head coach at multiple local high schools, including Del Valle, will be the Bucs’ offensive coordinator in their inaugural season.

Veliz has been serving as a private coach the last few years since leaving UTEP and is excited for the opportunity to coach a team again.

“I left the game for a little while after UTEP but the game never left me,” Veliz said. I’ve done a lot of private sessions with high school and college with my academy for quarterbacks, this is an opportunity to get back in and coach some arena ball. It’s a fun game, I equate it to playing football in the living room.”

The Bucs will play their games at the El Paso County Coliseum; a field was being installed on Thursday ahead of an exhibition game against a team from Dallas on Saturday night. West Texas will play another exhibition game in January; the regular season is currently slated to begin in March.

As of now, it is unknown if fans will be allowed at the Coliseum for the Bucs’ games. The majority of the players on the roster are from El Paso and the surrounding area.