Former NMSU standout LJ Hatch returning to Borderland with Isotopes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — When the Albuquerque Isotopes come to town on Thursday for a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas, a familiar face will be back in the Borderland. LJ Hatch, who played his college baseball at New Mexico State under former head coach Brian Green, is currently on Albuquerque’s roster after being promoted to Triple-A last week.

Hatch, who has one hit in eight at-bats with the Isotopes in three games this season, signed with the Colorado Rockies as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of NMSU. The infielder plans to have family and former teammates of his in the stands at Southwest University Park throughout the week.

“I’ve talked to a couple teammates and probably more guys will show up to the games in El Paso,” said Hatch. “It’s a little bit closer than Albuquerque, but they’ve contacted me and we’re working on getting some tickets for them.”

Hatch, 27, started the season in High-A Spokane. He was promoted to Double-A Hartford in June before moving up to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 10.

“I’m just glad to be back in New Mexico,” said Hatch. “It’s a familiar place for me. There’s good people, good food and I always enjoy coming back. It’s nice to be with this group of guys. It’s a great group of guys, everyone is focused and we have a lot of fun when we get out to the park.”

Local media showing some local love for former @NMStateBaseball Aggie, LJ Hatch. pic.twitter.com/3s07wKBnJ0 — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) July 15, 2021

In 131 career games in Minor League Baseball (MiLB), Hatch is batting .218 with 3 home runs and 42 runs batted in.