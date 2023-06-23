LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Arguably the best player in the history of New Mexico State baseball is headed to the Major Leagues.

Infielder Nick Gonzales, the seventh overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, has been called up to the Pittsburgh Pirates from Triple-A Indianapolis, the Pirates announced on Friday. Gonzales will start at second base and bat seventh for the Pirates in his MLB debut on Friday night at 4:40 p.m. MT on the road vs. the Miami Marlins.

We have selected the contract of INF Nick Gonzales from Triple-A Indianapolis, and optioned OF Cal Mitchell to Triple-A Indianapolis.



To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Vince Velasquez has been transferred to the 60-day Injured List. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 23, 2023

The call-up comes on the same day that Gonzales was scheduled to do an interview with KTSM regarding his play this year in Triple-A. Gonzales had to cancel the interview on Friday morning to catch a flight to Miami to join the Major League club. Gonzales is the second former NMSU player to be called up this season, joining former double-play partner, Joey Ortiz.

His call-up to the Pirates comes amid a 10-game Pittsburgh losing streak. The fifth-ranked prospect in the Pirates organization, Gonzales will join fellow top prospect Henry Davis in the Big Leagues to try to turn around Pittsburgh’s fortunes.

Gonzales was hitting .257 with an .820 OPS in 57 games, with 14 doubles, five triples, six home runs, 27 RBIs and 38 runs scored in Triple-A Indianapolis this season. His time in the minor leagues has been marked by injuries; he missed 2.5 months of Double-A action in 2022 with a torn plantar fascia in his right foot.

In 2021 in High-A, Gonzales hit .303 with 18 home runs and a .950 OPS in 80 games despite missing two months with a broken finger. He’s shown that he packs a punch despite his smaller stature at 5’9, 195 pounds. He has the ability to play shortstop, but likely projects as a second baseman for the Pirates.

Gonzales is the highest draft pick in NMSU baseball history. He signed a $5.4 million signing bonus upon getting selected seventh overall in 2020.

In honor of Nick Gonzales’ reported call-up to the Pirates, a throwback to some of his highlights for @NMStateBaseball. pic.twitter.com/pmmpAzgBWy — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 23, 2023

While at NMSU, he began receiving interest from MLB scouts after leading the country in batting average in 2019. He then went on to be named the MVP of the Cape Cod Baseball League later that summer and was selected as a unanimous Preseason All-American going into the 2020 season.

He did not disappoint. Gonzales was named Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Year in a shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19. He batted .448 with 12 home runs and 36 runs batted in. He finished his Aggie career with a .502 on-base percentage and 37 home runs in 128 games.

Gonzales will join former NMSU teammates Kyle Bradish and Joey Ortiz as Aggies in the Major Leagues in 2023. Both of them play for the Baltimore Orioles. Overall, Gonzales is the eighth NMSU player to make it the Big Leagues.