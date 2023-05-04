EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The number of college basketball players in the NCAA Transfer Portal increased on Thursday with the addition of two players with Borderland ties.

Former Las Cruces High School standout Isaiah Carr entered the Portal after his freshman season at Grand Canyon, according to the website Verbal Commits.

Carr didn’t see much action for the Lopes in 2022-23, playing in just nine games and averaging 0.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Grand Canyon made a run to the NCAA Tournament in his freshman season.

GCU C Isaiah Carr has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/W5wbH7D6B7 — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) May 4, 2023

The 7’0, 240-pound center was a part of three teams that played for state championships during his tenure at Las Cruces, winning the 2020 Class 5A title and losing in 2021 and 2022.

Another addition to the Portal came from UTEP, as freshman guard Jamal Sumlin went in on Thursday.

Sumlin redshirted the 2022-23 season with the Miners and did not see time in any game for UTEP.

Meanwhile, former Andress guard Christian Villegas signed with Division I Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday, after two years at Midland College.

Villegas averaged 6.3 points and 2.9 assists per game at Midland in 2022-23 while starting all 35 games. He helped his squad qualify for the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kan.