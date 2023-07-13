LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Former Las Cruces High School basketball star Gonzalo Corbalan has risen up the ranks of Argentina’s basketball circle ever since he graduated from LCHS in 2020.

Corbalan came to Las Cruces as a foreign exchange student for the 2018-19 school year, then stayed at LCHS for his senior year in 2019-20.

He was on the boys basketball team both seasons and was the best player in New Mexico as a senior, being named Mr. Basketball for the 2019-20 season, in which the Bulldawgs won the state championship.

He played for Argentina in the FIBA U-19 World Cup in 2021, hitting a memorable game-winner vs. Turkey. Now, Corbalan will be playing for the senior team in a major tournament.

Corbalan was announced as a member of Argentina’s senior national team for upcoming Olympic pre-qualifying games vs. Panama, the Bahamas and Cuba in August, as Argentina tries to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mix of youth and experience in Argentina's Olympic Pre-Qualifying roster 🇦🇷🔥 pic.twitter.com/rHIDrSkEkA — FIBA (@FIBA) July 11, 2023

Corbalan will join Argentine stars and former NBA players Facundo Campazzo and Carlos Delfino on the roster for the pre-Olympic qualifying matches, all of which will be played in Argentina Aug. 14-17.

After leaving Las Cruces High, Corbalan played one season at Lubbock Christian University, averaging 7.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. He scored a career-high 32 points vs. Arkansas-Fort Smith in February of 2021.

From there, he turned pro. Corbalan played the 2022-23 season in Spain’s second division, averaging 9.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and one assist per game for CB San Pablo Burgos.

If Corbalan plays well for the Argentinian national team in pre-Olympic qualifying, he could earn a spot on the squad moving forward and even head to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.