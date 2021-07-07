Former Las Cruces star banks in buzzer beater in Round of 16 at U-19 FIBA World Cup

RIGA, LATVIA (KTSM) – Former Las Cruces High School basketball star Gonzalo Corbalan instantly became a cult hero in his native Argentina on Wednesday.
Trailing Turkey by one point with 3.4 seconds remaining in the Round of 16 at the U-19 FIBA World Cup in Latvia, Corbalan took the inbounds pass and raced up the floor, drilling a buzzer-beating three-pointer off the backboard to give Argentina the 76-74 victory.
It was the exclamation point on a massive performance for Corbalan, who scored a game-high 25 points on 9-12 shooting, with four rebounds and three assists off the bench in the victory. Corbalan was the Argentine’s go-to scorer down the stretch of the victory, getting to the basket at will to keep Argentina close.
As a senior at LCHS in 2020, Corbalan was the best player on the Bulldawgs’ state championship-winning team. In the title game against Capital, Corbalan scored 17 points and dished out five assists to help clinch the championship.
Now at Lubbock Christian University, Corbalan averaged 7.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in 21 appearances for the Chaps in the 2020-21 campaign.
Corbalan’s game-winner made the rounds on social media on Wednesday, even getting picked up by Argentinian NBA player Facu Campazzo.
Next up for Corbalan and Argentina at the U-19 FIBA World Cup is a date with Serbia in the quarterfinals on Friday in Latvia.