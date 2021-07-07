Former Las Cruces star banks in buzzer beater in Round of 16 at U-19 FIBA World Cup

RIGA, LATVIA (KTSM) – Former Las Cruces High School basketball star Gonzalo Corbalan instantly became a cult hero in his native Argentina on Wednesday.

Trailing Turkey by one point with 3.4 seconds remaining in the Round of 16 at the U-19 FIBA World Cup in Latvia, Corbalan took the inbounds pass and raced up the floor, drilling a buzzer-beating three-pointer off the backboard to give Argentina the 76-74 victory.

It was the exclamation point on a massive performance for Corbalan, who scored a game-high 25 points on 9-12 shooting, with four rebounds and three assists off the bench in the victory. Corbalan was the Argentine’s go-to scorer down the stretch of the victory, getting to the basket at will to keep Argentina close.

As a senior at LCHS in 2020, Corbalan was the best player on the Bulldawgs’ state championship-winning team. In the title game against Capital, Corbalan scored 17 points and dished out five assists to help clinch the championship.

In addition to banking in a game-winner at the buzzer, former @LasCrucesDawgs star Gonzalo Corbalan scored 25 points with a couple big dunks and was closing out the game for Argentina in their win over Turkey in the round of 16 at the U-19 FIBA World Cup today. @CoachBenjamin21 pic.twitter.com/hXSWluGdZ2 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 7, 2021

Now at Lubbock Christian University, Corbalan averaged 7.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in 21 appearances for the Chaps in the 2020-21 campaign.

Corbalan’s game-winner made the rounds on social media on Wednesday, even getting picked up by Argentinian NBA player Facu Campazzo.

Next up for Corbalan and Argentina at the U-19 FIBA World Cup is a date with Serbia in the quarterfinals on Friday in Latvia.