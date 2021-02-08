Former Irvin High, UTEP star Thornton signs new contract with Wings

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Former Irvin High School and UTEP women’s basketball star Kayla Thornton will be extending her WNBA career.

The soon-to-be fifth year veteran reached an agreement on a multiyear contract extension with the Dallas Wings on Monday, the team announced. Terms of the deal were not made public.

I am very excited to continue my career with the Wings,” Thornton said in a statement. “”I’m excited for what is to come with our team and I’m looking forward to working with coach [Vickie] Johnson as our group strives to do something special together.”

Thornton has been an important player for the Wings since her rookie year in 2017, averaging 7.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for her career. A renowned defensive player, the forward had her best season in 2019, averaging 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

“Kayla Thornton is a wonderful example of how hard work, determination and self-belief can produce great results,” Dallas team president and CEO Greg Bibb said. “We are thrilled to have Kayla make the decision to continue her career with the Dallas Wings and to be a big part of what we are building.”