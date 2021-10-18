Former Eastlake star Olivas plays well in first collegiate start for Houston Baptist

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Eastlake star quarterback Orion Olivas made quite the impression in his first collegiate start on Saturday.

The true freshman started for Houston Baptist on the road vs. Southeastern Louisiana, filling in after injuries in the Huskies’ quarterback room.

Olivas was solid, going 23-42 with 239 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the 61-24 defeat. The game was competitive until halftime.

With five games left, HBU (0-6) could turn to Olivas the rest of the way as its starting quarterback. If his first start is any indication, Olivas is more than capable of operating comfortably at the Division I FCS level.

Houston Baptist will host Nicholls State this Saturday at 5 p.m.