Former Coronado star Ivan Melendez could hear name called in MLB Draft

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The 2021 MLB Draft began on Sunday with round one of the 20-round draft. Rounds 2-10 will be on Monday, with the draft wrapping up with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.

Coronado graduate and Texas Longhorns star designated hitter Ivan Melendez will likely hear his name called at some point on Monday or Tuesday, after helping UT to the College World Series and coming up big multiple times in Omaha.

Melendez is currently rated by Baseball America as a top-200 prospect entering the 2021 MLB Draft. However, the former T-Bird told KTSM last month before the CWS that it’s not a guarantee he’ll turn pro.

Melendez said he’ll wait and see where he’s taken in the draft, and how much a potential signing bonus would be, then make his decision whether to turn pro, or return to Austin for the 2022 season.

“It all comes down to if we agree on something, whether I take it or not. If not, then I’ll still be a Texas Longhorn. I’ve heard a lot of different things about where I could go, but I couldn’t tell you where to be exact,” Melendez said.

Melendez was selected to the all-College World Series team and smacked a pair of game-winning hits while he was in Omaha. He became a sensation after a massive home run was the eventual game-winning hit in an elimination game vs. eventual national champion Mississippi State.

Melendez hit .319 with 13 home runs and 51 RBI in his first season of Division I in 2021. He just underwent surgery to repair an injury to his wrist that he suffered in his final at-bat in Omaha. He told KTSM he expects to be out 4-6 weeks.

The El Paso star will soon find out if his MLB dreams will come true, or if he’ll return to Texas for 2022.