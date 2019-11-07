Former Burges star Tristen Newton shines in collegiate debut

GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA (KTSM) – Former Burges High School standout Tristen Newton is already making a big impact at the next level.

In his first collegiate game for East Carolina, Newton started and scored 20 points in 32 minutes in the Pirates’ 80-68 win over VMI on Tuesday night. He’s just the second ECU freshman since 1986 to score 20 points in his Pirate debut.

Tristen Newton. Remember the name.



The freshman guard is the second freshman since 1986 to score 2⃣0⃣ points in his Pirate debut. 📈#UpToTheChallenge🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/lmkC8GCK4R — ECU Men’s Basketball (@ecubasketball) November 6, 2019

“The whole team in practice has been telling me, ‘work hard it’s your chance.’ They got me prepared so its all thanks to them,” Newton said after his big debut. “I was pretty confident. They’ve been telling me I’m good, that I’m built for this, that I’m ready. So I was pretty prepared for it.”

Newton famously scored over 3,000 points in his high school career at Burges, earning the nickname Mr. 3,000.

Talk about making an immediate impact.



Former @BurgesBasketbal star Tristen Newton (@D1Tristen) scored 20 points in his first collegiate game tonight in an East Carolina win over VMI.



Here's a look at some of the highlights from Mr. 3,000's debut, courtesy of @BrianNorth4. pic.twitter.com/dcizcD1WIc — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 6, 2019

Newton will look to replicate his big debut on Friday when East Carolina plays at Navy.