EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso native and Burges High School grad Alec Marenco started his 2022 season at New Mexico off on the right foot.

The sophomore linebacker played in both the Lobos’ games so far this season and recorded seven total tackles (4 solo, 3 assisted).

Marenco is off to a solid start and hopes to build off of it.

“It was a nervous first game, get the nerves out, it is always nerve racking starting the season off, but once you start feeling out the game it just gets easier and easier.” said Marenco.

Marenco is listed as a back up at the right linebacker position on the Lobos’ two-deep for their upcoming game.

Former Burges LB Alec Marenco on the New Mexico 2-deep ahead of this week’s game vs. UTEP. He’s got 7 tackles on the year. pic.twitter.com/rn44gJEKpJ — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 12, 2022

It will be a game that means a lot to Marenco, as he is set to take the field on Saturday when he faces his hometown’s college football team: UTEP.

“It is a blessing being able to play [UTEP],” said Marenco. “I would always watch them in that stadium. I grew with the UTEP Miners, I would always go to the tailgates, go to the games and then now to be able to play against them, it is just a special.”

Marenco and the Lobos will face the Miners on Saturday, Sep. 17. Kick off is set for 6:00 p.m. MT at University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.