EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Americas High School running back Aaron Dumas has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal for the second time in two years on Tuesday.

Dumas spent the 2022 season at the University of Washington, but never played for the Huskies. He didn’t see as much of the field as he would have liked during spring practices either and elected to enter the portal again.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up for the start of the 2023 season.

Dumas went to UW in the winter of 2022, after a strong freshman season at New Mexico in 2021. Dumas entered the 2021 season as the back-up running back to Bobby Cole at New Mexico, but had taken over as the lead back by the end of the season.

Dumas’ 658 yards and two touchdowns on 136 carries was far and away the best on a Lobos team that went just 3-9 last fall.

His best game of the season came in New Mexico’s second-to-last game, a 34-7 road loss at Fresno State. In that contest, Dumas carried 23 times for 143 yards and a touchdown; he also had his longest carry of the season in that game of 63 yards.

A 3-star recruit coming out of high school, Dumas received a bevy of offers, including from programs like Arizona State, Fresno State, Houston and SMU. As a junior in 2019 at Americas, Dumas set El Paso’s single-season rushing touchdown record.