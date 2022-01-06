Former Americas star RB Aaron Dumas enters NCAA Transfer Portal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a true freshman season at New Mexico in which he led the Lobos in rushing yards, former Americas star running back Aaron Dumas entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday.

The news was first reported by 247 Sports. Dumas made it official with an announcement on Twitter shortly thereafter.

“I would like to thank the coaching staff and fans at the University of New Mexico for the opportunity presented to me. My name is officially in the transfer portal. Exploring all possibilities for me and families future,” Dumas said in a statement on social media.

Dumas entered the 2021 season as the back-up running back to Bobby Cole at New Mexico, but had taken over as the lead back by the end of the season. Dumas’ 658 yards and two touchdowns on 136 carries was far and away the best on a Lobos team that went just 3-9 last fall.

His best game of the season came in New Mexico’s second-to-last game, a 34-7 road loss at Fresno State. In that contest, Dumas carried 23 times for 143 yards and a touchdown; he also had his longest carry of the season in that game of 63 yards.

A 3-star recruit coming out of high school, Dumas received a bevy of offers, including from programs like Arizona State, Fresno State, Houston and SMU. As a junior in 2019 at Americas, Dumas set El Paso’s single-season rushing touchdown record.

Dumas has not yet said what programs have reached out to him regarding a potential transfer; however, Jordan Somerville, the former UNM running backs coach that recruited Dumas to Albuquerque, is now a quarterbacks analyst for Oregon. Perhaps Dumas could join his former coach in Eugene.

Regardless, with how quickly college football moves in 2022, expect an answer very soon. Power-5 teams around the nation will likely be giving Dumas a call to try to sway him to join their programs.