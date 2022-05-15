LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Former Americas’ baseball standout Adrian Torres is part of what I like to call “El Paso’s Fab Four” as he along with fellow El Pasoans Ivan Melendez (Texas), Brandon Pimentel (UT-Rio Grande Valley), and Carlos Contreras (Sam Houston) are finding major success at the division one level of college baseball.

Torres is spending this season with Grand Canyon University after being at New Mexico Junior College for three years.

Torres decided to attend NMJC after he was drafted in the 33rd round of the Major League Baseball Draft in 2018.

The El Paso native spent three years at NMJC but while there the COVID-19 pandemic affected his tenure there. Torres only appeared in 78 total games due to COVID cancellations. He played a full 57-game season in 2019, appeared in 21 games in 2020 before the pandemic began, and NMJC did not play in 2021 despite most baseball programs returning to action.

Torres then decided to take his talents to the next level of college baseball and join GCU for this season.

The journey to get to the place Torres is at right now is one he is happy with.

“COVID kind of came around and I’d say knocked out two years of college for me, but I mean other than that I can’t complain,” said Torres. “I would not change anything, it has been fun. All my teammates here and at New Mexico Junior College have made the game so much fun for me.”

On the season, Torres has seen action in 28 of the Lopes’ 53 games on the season. He currently sits with a .269 AVG,18 hits, 7 RBIs, and 25 total bases.

The six-foot-one outfielder is one of four El Pasoans playing at the NCAA DI level this season. Torres joins Ivan Melendez, Brandon Pimentel, and Carlos Contreras on that list. What is even more insane is that all four of them come out of the same high school graduating class. All four graduating back in 2018.

The way all four players are finding success at such a high level of college baseball, after graduating from their respective high schools, is a beautiful sight to see for Torres.

“It means the world to us, being in high school we kind of played our senior year, summer ball together and we always talked about it saying we could be the best class. We got the talent to do some special stuff, ” said Torres. “Just seeing how things are turning out for all us it is kind of insane. It is bitter sweet seeing them, you know they are in my class, they are like my brothers so I want them to succeed as much as I want to succeed so seeing Ivan and Carlos being in the Golden Spikes process is awesome.”

Torres and the Lopes have one more series to go after they swept New Mexico State over the weekend and clinched the WAC regular season title.

Grand Canyon has one last home series against Seattle U which begins Thursday, May. 19 and will run through Saturday, May 21. After that is the WAC Tournament.