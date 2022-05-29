EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The sweet sounds of basketball was all that could be heard around the gym at Nolan Richardson Middle School on Saturday.

The Cliff Tucker Jr. Foundation held its first annual Cliff Tucker Jr. Memorial Youth Basketball Tournament.

Saturday marked day two of the tournament as 18 local youth basketball teams, ranging from 6th to 8th graders, showcased their skills on the hardwood floor at Nolan Richardson Middle School.

Saturday also marked the four year anniversary of the tragic death of Cliff Tucker.

On May 28, 2018, the former Chapin High School and University of Maryland basketball star, his girlfriend, Genesis Soto, along with Andrew and Amanda Akaji were tragically killed in a car wreck on I-10.

To this day Tucker’s legacy on and off the court still lives on. The Cliff Tucker Jr. Foundation hosted the Cliff Tucker Jr. Memorial Youth Basketball Tournament this weekend. The event brought joy and competition to those playing and coaching in it. It is an event that holds a lot of meaning to the Tucker family.

“This day changed our lives. This is the day of Cliff’s accident. So seeing all this support, getting all this support from all over the community, all the way from Fort Bliss to the west side of town, we appreciate all the support we’re getting.” said Cliff Tucker’s mother, Regina.

“This is the first youth tournament. We decided to have this tournament after EPISD [El Paso Independent School District] contacted us and we said thank you, thank you,” said Regina Tucker. “This is the last year for Dallas [Tucker] and Destiny, who are Cliff’s children, and this is the [Middle] school he graduated from so we feel very, very good about what is happening today.”

Cliff Tucker’s son Dallas, was also in attendance for the tournament and is playing in it as well. The event means a lot to him and sheds new light for Dallas when it comes to his father’s legacy.

“It is crazy because I really did not think that this much people knew who he was whenever he was still here.” said Dallas Tucker. “It is crazy, like people I have never seen in my life know who I am. They treat me like I’ve known them my whole life. It is crazy.”

Sunday is the final day of the Cliff Tucker Jr. Memorial Youth Basketball Tournament. There are four championship games in store. The middle school girls’ championship game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. MT. The 7th grade boys’ championship will follow at 5:30 p.m. MT, then the 6th grade boys’ championship at 6:30 p.m. MT and finally ends with the 8th grade boys’ championship at 8:30 p.m. MT. You can catch all the action at Nolan Richardson Middle School. Here is the schedule below: