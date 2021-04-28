Fight night at ‘The Don’ rescheduled to June 19 featuring Munguia-Sulecki

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) and Maciej Sulecki (29-2, 11 KOs) will try again to square off at the Don Haskins Center on the campus of UTEP on June 19.

Golden Boy Promotions made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

🚨 June 19 #MunguiaSulecki 🥊

In the co-main event @BMelikuziev vs @KingGabRosado 🔥 at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center live on @daznboxing.

Tickets on sale at https://t.co/Hq5zsGIT1d!

This was a matchup that was originally scheduled to happen on April 24, but an injury 18 days before the fight forced Sulecki to withdraw from the bout, according to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger.

It looked as if El Paso would still get to see Munguia despite Sulecki’s withdrawal, as Golden Boy Promotions announced D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (20-0-1, 13 KOs) would step in to fight Munguia a day earlier on April 23. One week later, it was announced that Ballard suffered an elbow injury, which ultimately led to the postponement of the card that will now take place June 19.

“Although there have been several changes, we are happy because things are back on track for Jaime Munguia’s return on June 19,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “I’m confident that he will deliver a tremendous performance against Maciej Sulecki and show everyone why he deserves an opportunity to become a two-division world champion.”

Munguia’s last appearance came back in October 2020 when he defeated Tureano Johnson at the middleweight division after vacating his WBO junior middleweight title late 2019. The 24-year-old is looking to make a run at the title at 160-pounds and Sulecki looks to be Munguia’s toughest task so far in the young rising star’s career.

Sulecki is a Polish contender who has scored knockout victories against Hugo “The Boss” Centeno Jr. and countryman Grzegorz Proksa. The 31-year-old puncher has only suffered two defeats, which were against Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs and Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade.

“There have been many changes, but I am happy that things will take place as planned,” said Sulecki. “I know that a victory against Jaime Munguia will put me on the path to challenge for a world title. That’s why securing this fight was very important to me. I feel great, and I am totally ready to show the world that I can compete against the best in the division.”

The main event is scheduled for 12-rounds and Munguia will defend his WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Championship. The bout will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico.

In the co-main event, rising Uzbek contender Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev (7-0, 6 KOs) will face his toughest test to date against former world title challenger “King” Gabriel Rosado (25-13-1, 14 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in a 12-round fight for the WBO Intercontinental and WBA Continental Americas Super Middleweight Titles.

Ibeth “La Roca” Zamora (32-6, 12 KOs) of San Cristobal Huichochitlan, Toluca, Mexico will defend her WBC flyweight world championship against Olympic bronze medalist Marlen Esparza (9-1, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas in a 10-round fight.

Welterweight contender Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (14-0-1, 9 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada will fight Brad “King” Soloman (29-3, 9 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana in the 10-round opener of the DAZN stream.

Additional undercard fights will be streamed live via Facebook Watch.

Welterweight, 10-rounds: Raul Curiel (9-0, 7 KOs) vs. Ferdinand Keroyban (14-1, 9 KOs).

Welterweight, 10-rounds: Alexis “Lex” Rocha (16-1, 10 KOs) vs. James Bacon (26-4, 17 KOs).

Middleweight, eight-rounds: Aaron McKenna (11-0, 7 KOs) vs. Carlos Ortiz (12-5, 12 KOs).

Middleweight, 10-rounds: Fiodor Czerkaszyn (17-0, 11 KOs) vs. TBD.

Welterweight, six-rounds: Evan Sanchez (8-0, 6 KOs) vs. Hector Coronado (5-0, 4 KOs).

Junior middleweight, six-rounds: Chris “Milly” Ousley (12-0, 9 KOs) vs. Sanny Duversonne (11-3-2, 8 KOs).

Super bantamweight, six-rounds: Manuel Flores (9-0, 6 KOs) vs. TBD.

Opponents for Czerkaszyn and Flores will be announced in the coming days.

The event will be held under strict COVID-19 fan safety protocols and with a reduced event capacity below 40%.