Fight night at the Don Haskins Center pushed back to June

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After a pair of opponent withdrawals for former junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs), fight night at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas has been pushed back to June 19.

Golden Boy Promotions made the announcement Thursday on social media.

🚨Jaime Munguia will now make his highly anticipated return on June 19 live on DAZN at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center.



His initial return date of April 23 has been rescheduled following an elbow injury suffered by D’Mitrius Ballard. pic.twitter.com/8uZLVM3O2H — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) April 15, 2021

There has been a flurry of changes for the main event in the last two weeks.

Munguia was originally slated to face Poland’s own Maciej Sulecki (29-2, 11 KOs) on April 24, but an injury 17 days before the fight forced him to withdraw from the bout, according to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger.

Two days later, Golden Boy Promotions announced that D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (20-0-1, 13 KOs) would step in place of Sulecki, with the fight being moved up a day to April 23.

On Thursday, it was announced that Ballard suffered an elbow injury, which ultimately led to the postponement of the card that will now take place June 19.

Golden Boy Promotions hasn’t confirmed yet who Munguia will be stepping inside the ring with in June. According to one of Sulecki’s recent twitter posts, it looks like the original match-up is set to take place later this year.

Munguia’s last appearance came back in October 2020 when he defeated Tureano Johnson at the middleweight division after vacating his WBO junior middleweight title late 2019. Munguia is looking to make a run at the title at 160-pounds and Sulecki looks to be Munguia’s toughest task so far in the young rising star’s career.