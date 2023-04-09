CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KTSM) – FC Juarez (3-5-6, 14 pts) played its way to a 1-1 draw against Atlas (2-8-4, 14 pts) at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez on Sunday night.

It was the club’s first match under new technical director Diego Mejía.

Mejía was named the technical director for the rest of the season after Hernán Cristante and FC Juarez announced they parted ways last week.

Comunicado importante para toda nuestra afición 👇🏼https://t.co/nV3CsQzvdS — FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) April 3, 2023

The announcement of Cristante’s departure came days after FC Juarez suffered a 2-0 loss to Puebla on Mar. 31. Heading into Sunday’s match, FC Juarez was seeking its first Liga MX win since Feb. 11.

Things started out rough for FC Juarez as Atlas scored the first goal of the match in less than 10 minutes. In the sixth minute of the match, Julián Quiñones scored an absolute stunner after receiving a long ball over the top from its half of the field.

¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽LAAAAZOOO!!!



El pase 😮‍💨 la Recepción y Definición de Julián Quiñones 🤯

Así abría el marcador en la frontera: #LigaBBVAMX | #Clausura2023 | 📹#NoTeLoPierdas pic.twitter.com/p6mDhDcoIl — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) April 10, 2023

Things did not get any better for FC Juarez later on. Los Bravos had Jesus Duenas (37′) and Gabriel Fernandez (45’+3′) sent off after the pair received red cards in the first half.

In between the red cards, FC Juarez did manage to score its first and only goal of the match. A header from Alan Medina deflected off Atlas defender Anderson Santamaria and went into the bottom left corner of the goal.

The match was tied 1-1 at halftime.

In the second half, FC Juarez played with only nine men and did manage to secure a 1-1 draw.

Los Bravos currently sit in 14th place in the Liga MX standings for the Torneo Clausura 2023.

FC Juarez has three more matches remaining on the schedule after Sunday.

Up next, FC Juarez will play Atlético San Luis on Thursday, Apr. 13 at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez. Kickoff is set for 9:05 p.m.